Trump to announce decision on climate change Thursday

ABC News reports that while no decision is final until the president announces it, the White House is working on how to roll out and explain the reasons why the United States will no longer participate in the Paris Climate Accord.

White House officials cautioned that details were still being hammered out and that, although close, the decision on withdrawing from the global accord – agreed to by almost 200 countries in Paris in 2015 – was not finalised.

“If I and my advisors had never learned what Science is or how & why it works, then I’d consider pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord too”, he tweeted Wednesday.

He also quipped President Trump “has to look outside his little bubble” when it comes to climate change.

On Thursday morning, senior administration officials said they still believed Trump planned to announce a withdrawal from the accord but would not reveal the precise mechanism the U.S. would utilize to execute the decision. Trump has changed his mind on large decisions before, even after previously signalling a move in the opposite direction.

“Many times I’ve made the argument that climate action actually creates jobs and creates growth, which is what the United States want, what Canada wants – it’s what every country wants”. Foreign allies have expressed disappointment in that action.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, has discussed the possibility of changing the US carbon reduction targets instead of pulling out of the deal completely.

A withdrawal by the United States would be disappointing but the European Union stands ready to take global leadership on the issue, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in Brussels. We have irrefutable data that temperatures are rising, Arctic ice is melting, sea levels are rising, and extreme weather is becoming more severe.

The United States is the country with the second-highest carbon emissions in the world, only behind China.

“Despite the USA having been responsible for a massively disproportionate share of historic greenhouse gas emissions, it is now washing its hands of the situation while billions of the world’s most vulnerable peoples will face the fatal consequences of rising sea levels, drought, desertification and failing crops”.

Craig Bennett, CEO of environmental group Friends of the Earth, said in a statement: “The next five years are a watershed moment for our climate”.

Supporters of the accord condemned Trump’s move as an abdication of American leadership and an worldwide disgrace. “No United States presidential administration was ever going to honor the agreement because it couldn’t be honored”.

Trump said early Wednesday an announcement was imminent on whether the United States will remain part of the landmark deal on cutting carbon emissions.

“Withdrawing from the Paris agreement is hardly going to create jobs in the US”, says Cary Coglianese, professor at the University of Pennsylvania and editor of the book “Does Regulation Kill Jobs?” That promise helped rally supporters sharing his skepticism of global efforts to police US carbon emissions.

Under Trump, who once called climate change a “hoax”, Washington has resisted intense pressure from its partners to commit to respecting the global accord.

The possibility of withdrawal drew disappointment from world leaders and a harsh rebuke from climate campaigners who say it would not only jeopardize the planet but go against the wishes of the majority of Americans.

Quitting the Paris accord may not resonate with members of Trump’s Republican Party as much as his administration expects. The agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

At home in America, the U.S. Conference of Mayors said it strongly opposed the decision and said mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

The White House did not confirm those reports and it was unclear whether Trump would fully scrap USA participation or merely water down US emissions objectives.