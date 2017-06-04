President Donald Trump undermined the nation’s security and American leadership in the world with his announcement Thursday that the USA would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

Dozens of top executives urged Trump not to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement.

The backlash from leaders of large USA corporations contrasts with Trump’s statements saying the agreement’s restrictions would hurt American jobs and businesses.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“.

Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants, and India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.

In December 2015, 195 countries agreed on a broad range of goals to combat climate change.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang are vowing to forge ahead with the Paris agreement without the U.S. when they meet in Brussels today.

Trump’s announcement fulfills one of his top campaign pledges. The move amounts to a staggering abdication of this nation’s responsibility for the warming climate, and it will encourage more countries and industries to ignore the impact of rising temperatures and seas on public health and safety.

Under the Obama administration, which signed an agreement without having to deal with the economic repercussions, the United States was committed to reducing Carbon dioxide emissions by between 26 and 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Given that the U.S.is the second largest emitter of industrial greenhouse gases on the planet (China’s first), and the leader of the developed world, Trump’s withdrawal effectively kills the Paris treaty, but it was always a fraud from an environmental perspective. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. And their governments have already begun to take action. Along with China, the USA was considered a crucial component of the treaty due to its emissions output.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement the company has been a “steadfast supporter of the Paris agreement” and was therefore “disappointed with today’s decision by the White House“.

“Future generations will look back on President Trump’s decision as one of the worst policy moves made in the 21st century”, the senator continued. The three states represent more than 20 percent of USA gross domestic product. “Today if the US really chooses to leave the Paris agreement, the world will move on with building a clean and secure future”.

On Trump’s business councils: Elon Musk is departing the White House councils he was serving on.

Trump’s “reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet”, he said.

“It’s the first major worldwide accord to address climate change that includes emissions reduction pledges from both developed and developing economies”, he told AFP.