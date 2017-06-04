Trump to decide whether to block Comey testimony

In the dead of winter several months ago – before either one officially joined the Justice Department – Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein met to discuss replacing James Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

Comey is to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee.

According to one of those memos written by Comey and described to CNN, during a meeting at the Oval Office, Trump told him “I hope you can let this go”, referring to the FBI’s investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Unless a last-minute claim of executive privilege from the White House halts Thursday’s hearing, Comey will have an opportunity – under oath – to affirm his version of events.

This isn’t just partisanship, it’s a negation of the entire function of an oversight committee and just another example of blatant corruption and abuse of authority by the Trump administration. The idea, Republicans said, is to choke off the Democratic congressional minorities from gaining new information that could be used to attack the president…

Critics have charged that Trump was seeking to hinder the FBI’s investigation by dismissing Comey.

Trump could invoke executive privilege by arguing that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and that he had an expectation of privacy in getting candid advice from top aides.

Legal experts say Trump could invoke a doctrine called executive privilege to try to stop Comey from testifying.

“This is a person with a fresh view of things”, the Russian President said.

In his letter firing Comey, Trump said the former FBI director had informed him “on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation”. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, said the president’s “concerning” actions were now “beyond troubling”.

“These are not the kind of conversations that have ever fallen within the scope of executive privilege – particularly since they have shades of potential obstruction of justice or show a pattern of obstruction”. He is now a private citizen, so he doesn’t have to fear retaliation for defying Trump. Comey’s associates have said Comey told them Trump had asked for a pledge of loyalty to the president and later asked Comey to consider ending the investigation of Flynn.

A White House spokeswoman said the policy of the administration is “to accommodate the requests of chairmen, regardless of their political party”. The matter would then go to federal court, which could take months to resolve the dispute.