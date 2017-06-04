Trump Tweets (Again) About Changing Senate Filibuster Rules

‘Dems would do it no doubt!’ As a result, they would not need any Democratic votes to pass either.

Trump, who suggested Tuesday that Democrats would have used the procedure if they held the majority, appeared to concede that Republicans can forgo bipartisanship when pushing forward the large-scale legislative priorities. Reconciliation is a limited exception from the filibuster rules that was created as part of past budget laws. Earlier this month, he tweeted that the country needs a “good shutdown” and called for the election of “more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%”.

The Senate, however, has invoked the so-called “nuclear option” in the past to get certain nominations – most recently of note Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch – through the Senate by a simple majority vote, but there is now no method for doing so with legislation. Senate Democrats similarly changed the rules for judicial nominees below the Supreme Court in 2013.

Mr. Trump’s tweets have kept his allies and opponents off balance during policy fights. Both senators are active players in the health care debate. And while tax cuts almost always poll well among US voters, Trump’s plan, which focuses on giving massive giveaways to billionaires like himself, has been widely viewed as a direct betrayal to the many low-income and working-class voters who helped usher him into office on promises that he would confront the establishment elite. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said the budget assumes there wouldn’t be a net tax cut, though Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to contradict that in simultaneous congressional testimony, by saying that tax cuts would be paid for partly with stronger economic growth.

Grassley said Tuesday the Senate will write its own bill instead of working off the House version, which he told reporters “doesn’t do anything for the 70,000 Iowans that probably in a month won’t be able to go to the exchange and buy any insurance”.

The big difference is the dollar figure.

The GOP is circumventing a possible filibuster for its healthcare bill by introducing it using a process known as budget reconciliation. It would roll back state-by-state expansions of Medicaid, which covered millions of low-income Americans and, in place of government-subsidized insurance policies offered exclusively on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces, the bill would offer tax credits of $2,000 to $4,000 a year, depending on age. As long as the bill cuts the federal deficit, it is not subject to a 60-vote threshold.