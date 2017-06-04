Trump Tweets Criticism of London Mayor in Wake of Attack

Saturday’s attack, in which three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants, occurred five days before a parliamentary election. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

While none of the attackers were identified, counterterrorism police conducted a raid Sunday in Barking, in east London, in connection with the assault and made 12 arrests.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London.

He said the injuries are not critical and the victim is receiving medical attention. A transport officer was also stabbed and was seriously injured, police said. One eyewitness told the BBC that one of the attackers had shouted “this is for Allah” before launching an attack on a woman.

“I’d say there are about four severely injured people”.

In one of the incidents, a van speeding across the London Bridge suddenly veered off the road and hit several pedestrians on the pavement. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical” after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last month.

“It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died”, in addition to the three suspects, London police chief Cressida Dick said.

British Prime Minister May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee later on Sunday.

“It was bad. As we got halfway through the bridge, the police were already arriving”.

The government may extend the time of custodial sentences for terrorism suspects, but more needed to be done in binding communities together to combat what May called “a perversion of Islam”, adding: “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

The Drudge tweet said there were “fears of new terror attack after van “mows down 20 people” on London Bridge”, but the perpetrators, motive, and number of casualties involved in the incident were still unknown.

“But we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Political parties, apart from UKIP, have suspended the national general election campaigning since the attack.

Ms Hedge, who has been living in London for the past year and working at Elliot’s restaurant in London Bridge as a waitress, said the stab wound had not impacted her main arteries.

The missives follow his Saturday tweet calling for US courts to restore the “Travel Ban as an extra level of safety” – but it’s unclear how a travel ban could have thwarted Saturday’s bloodshed in London.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sympathies to the victims of the London attacks, even as his troops struggled to end a deadly siege of a southern city by Islamic State group-aligned local militants.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said in a statement, “We don’t yet know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself.

Jamie, a witness who was in a restaurant on Rochester Walk near London Bridge, told the Press Association: “We were in the Black and Blue restaurant, we heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang”.