Trump tweets support for embattled travel ban after London attack

In the first incident, at least one person died after the van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge, BBC reported, quoting police on site.

Witness Mark Roberts said he said saw a van speeding across London Bridge toward London Bridge underground station, which suddenly swerved, bounced off the pavement and hit several pedestrians.

Three male suspects were shot dead at the scene by armed officers. “Police came and shot [the attackers] straight away”. The terrorists were shot dead in the Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call at 10:08pm.

The BBC showed dozens of people, evidently caught up in the attack, being escorted to safety through a police cordon with their hands on their heads. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain. Police said they also responded to a stabbing in Vauxhall, two miles south of London Bridge, but it was unconnected to the attacks.

Police officers with riot shields on Borough High Street last night as police are responding to three incidents in the capital, amid reports that a vehicle collided with pedestrians on London Bridge, Scotland Yard said.

British Transport Police confirmed that there were “a number” of casualties and said there was an “incident that possibly involved a van and a knife”. “We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge”, the spokesman was quoted as saying by The Independent newspaper.

May will chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee later on Sunday in response to the tragedy. “This is a fast moving investigation. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene”, May added. “Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

The State Department in a statement Saturday night said the “The United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening” and offered any assistance the U.K. may request.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s Jeffrey Donaldson said the election should “absolutely not” be delayed: “If we suspend our democratic process it feeds the warped belief of the terrorists that they can win”.

Alex Shellum, who was in The Mudlark pub near London Bridge said he saw a young woman stagger in. At 2.13 a.m., London Ambulance announced it had “declared a major incident”. “We shall endeavour to extend all possible assistance to all affected and to their families and friends in this hard hour”, an Indian High Commission statement said.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

He said prior to the stabbings, the three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. Britain’s terror threat was lowered back to “severe”, which meant that an attack was highly likely.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May called the attack “dreadful” and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn said it was “brutal and shocking”. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”. “Thank you to the emergency services”.

The London Ambulance Service said that at least 20 people were being treated across London following terror incidents. “My thoughts and prayers with everyone affected”.