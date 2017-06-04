Trump ‘very close’ to picking new Federal Bureau of Investigation chief, leaning toward Lieberman

Trump has used the law firm many times in the past-including a legal battle with an author who claimed Trump was not a billionaire, according to the Washington Post. The 2000 Democratic vice presidential candidate, who later caucused with the party as an independent after losing his 2006 Senate primary, has emerged as a front-runner to replace fired FBI Director James Comey. Joe Lieberman is a contender for the role. A graduate of Yale Law School, Lieberman made headlines by suing a company that illegally stored stripped paint from the White House in CT.

CORNISH: That’s NPR’s Scott Horsley at the White House. Trump is scheduled to be out of the country for nine days.

HORSLEY: The administration put out a statement from Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and it doesn’t dispute the substance of The Times’ account.

Lieberman served in the Senate from 1989 to 2013. President Donald Trump gives a “thumbs-up” as he walks back into the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, following his short trip on Marine One from nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

“There couldn’t be worse time to take the unprecedented step of handing the Federal Bureau of Investigation over to a politician”, the aide said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called Lieberman a “pillar of credibility.” Sen.

That’s actually former Democrat forced to turn independent to keep his Senate seat after Connecticut Democrats grew unhappy with the pro-Iraq War war hawk Joe Lieberman.

Lieberman also tried his hand at gaining the 2004 Democratic nomination for president, losing to John Kerry. John McCain for president over Barack Obama. Richard Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said during a judiciary committee meeting.

He is also senior counsel at NY law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, whose founder Marc Kasowitz has represented Trump.

Trump said Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was “moving rapidly”.

“Joe Lieberman has no real law enforcement credentials”.

Sanders said Lieberman’s “political history, and his extreme views on a number of issues, would make him a very contentious and divisive nominee”. “That is not what we need now”. He served as a Democratic senator in CT for more than 20 years, from 1989 into 2013. “That includes Senator Lieberman”.

“The FBI director should be drawn from the ranks of career law enforcement‎, prosecutors or the FBI itself ― not politicians”, Durbin told HuffPost later. Chris Murphy. “He’s no pushover, as both parties know”.

“If they wanted me, I certainly would be honored, but I really don’t think that’s going to happen”, Keating, 73, told the newspaper after his interview. The former CT senator flashed a thumbs-up as he left the White House on Wednesday after meeting with Trump and said they had a “good meeting”.