Trump Vilifying Iran to Milk Saudis: FM Zarif

In his address, Trump also lashed out at Iran and softened his tone on Islam by rejecting the idea of a war between religions. The Muslim world understands this is not a “battle between different faiths”, as Trump said, even if Obama did not. His stance was later underlined by his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, in a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart. “This is a battle between good and evil”. “It has nothing to do with ethnicity”, Tillerson said.

Zarif’s comments came hours after Trump urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and defeat Islamist extremists. “Iran-fresh from real elections-attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation”.

“If we can change the conversation in the Islamic world from enmity toward the U.S.to partnership with the United States of America, and if we can change the conversation in the United States of America and in the west from enmity toward the Islamic world to one of partnership, we will have truly changed our world and truly drowned the voices of extremism, and drain the swamps from which extremism and terrorism emanates”, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said Saturday.

First lady Melania Trump is greeted as she visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim announced the donation from both oil-rich Gulf states on Sunday, during a meeting between Ivanka Trump and a group of Saudi women, a member of the U.S. delegation said.

“There is still much work to be done”. “A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists”. Drive them out! Drive them out of your places of worship, drive them out of your communities, drive them out of your holy land and drive them out of this earth. They’re not allowed to drive in the country, work with men, or get married without a male guardian’s permission.

She is accompanying US President Donald Trump on his first global visit since taking office in January, and told 200 female employees she tried to find balance between her role of first lady and mother.

Despite the shift in rhetoric, Trump maintained that Muslim countries share in the responsibility for confronting terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam, calling on leaders of Muslim nations Sunday to “drive out” terrorists from their societies and countries.

Adam Coogle, a Middle East researcher at Human Rights Watch said in a statement that the lack of protests was no surprise for “anyone who follows the situation in Saudi Arabia”.

Zarif, in his response, noted that Saudi Arabia signed a major military deal with the U.S. during Trump’s visit. When in public, women in Saudi Arabia are expected to cover from head to toe.

Trump’s speech was touted as a major event-along the lines of a landmark address to the Islamic world by Obama in Cairo in 2009.

President of United States Donald Trump, in his address to the Islamic nations, completely ignored Pakistan and termed India as the most affected country by terrorism.

But Trump may face concerns from Israelis over the new $110 billion arms deal he announced during his stop in Saudi Arabia as well as questions from Israeli officials about the revelations that he disclosed sensitive Israeli intelligence to Russian officials.

On Sunday he met Arab leaders including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Bahrain’s King Hamad.

Trump’s visit to Jerusalem has been laden with religious symbolism.