Trump vs Merkel: Is Germany Giving Trump What He Wants?

On Sunday (28 May), Merkel showed the gravity of her concern about Washington’s dependability under Trump when she warned, at an election campaign event in a packed Bavarian beer tent, that the times when Europe could fully rely on the United States and United Kingdom were “over to a certain extent”.

But major European states appear to have now made a decision to take more into their own hands, ready for the day when Washington proves absent. The good thing about the German Chancellor is that she is not known to say things lightly.

When Trump returned over the weekend from the first foreign trip of his presidency, his aides hailed the tour as a success and a sign of renewed and bolder U.S. leadership on the world stage. Norway will ensure good cooperation “with its closest allies, and some are in the European Union and some are on the other side of the Atlantic”, she said.

“As long as the USA doesn’t have a clear trade strategy, it makes no sense to restart such an ambitious undertaking”, Bernd Lange, the German head of the European Parliament’s trade committee, told Germany’s Handelsblatt.

“The greater the distance is, the more you have to go toward the other … sulkers don’t win”, a senior aide to Macron said, adding that the French president wants “to remind Trump that he is part of the future of Europe”. Trump told leaders that “23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying.”But Trump’s sharp words risk turning off some European allies from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, diplomats said.Like many euro zone countries, indebted Italy, Spain and Belgium face European Union constraints on the budgets following years of financial crisis”. Spicer disputed the media’s interpretation of her remarks stating that the press misquoted Chancellor Merkel.

Merkel hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg in early July.

After failing to sway Trump, Merkel has turned her attention to forging consensus among Group of 20 nations at a summit she’s hosting in Hamburg in July.

But the G7 summit showed that this strategy may not work. She was merely stating what she sees as reality, with Europe taking the lead during the Ukraine conflict and the refugee crisis, the official said. “What Merkel did to Germany is a shame, it’s a sad sad shame”, he had said in March of the country’s immigration policy.

This makes T-TIP the biggest deal in the world, and, the way the Obama administration told it, it has had an impact easing regulations for smaller businesses that normally wouldn’t get to trade outside the US.

In just about every conversation, Trump’s name was invoked, not as an example, or even as a punch line, but as the source of potential danger – a leader who doesn’t much care about rules-based order, cooperation across borders on issues such as climate change or what the idea of “global governance” means. “She is testing the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France”. But her statement is also political.

Merkel’s message in Munich was the product of rising frustration with Trump, whose first visit to Europe was deeply disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials. But Merkel’s meetings this week – first a chummy meeting with India’s leader on Tuesday and then a sit-down with the Chinese prime minister on Wednesday – were bracing reminders of the trade ties being forged outside the United States as Washington moves toward a sharply more nationalist and protectionist agenda. American carmakers, on the other hand, employ 4,000 in the Volunteer State – or 28 percent as many as Mercedes, VW, Nissan and Toyota.

And he warned against “accelerating climate change by weakening environmental protection”. Beyond policy issues, his shoving of the Montenegrin prime minister and macho handshakes with Macron deepened the skepticism.

The arrogant, shameless Trump will probably dismiss Merkel’s comments as a minor irritant and take solace in the blandishments he receives from the “tough guys” he so admires: Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Rodrigo Duterte and the Saudi princes.

Merkel described the climate discussion in Sicily as “very dissatisfying”.