Trump waives law requiring US move its embassy to Jerusalem

But the White House suggested the embassy would eventually be relocated.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis criticized President Donald Trump’s announcement Thursday that he would not immediately be ordering the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Abbas and Donald Trump are shown in Bethlehem on May 23, 2017.

President Trump officially delayed moving the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem Thursday morning, arguing the decision does not diminish the administration’s support for the Jewish state.

In a statement, DeSantis called out Trump for reneging on a campaign promise DeSantis and 100 colleagues had pressed for ahead of Trump’s inauguration. “From what Trump understands, I hope that after 50 years, Netanyahu will also be more modest”.

Foreign countries now have their embassies in the Israeli commercial capital Tel Aviv since they do not recognise Israel’s unilateral claim of control over all of Jerusalem.

“The focus is on how upsetting it’d be to Palestinians if the United States recognized Jerusalem as the Jewish capital”, Oren said during Trump’s visit to Israel. Many Palestinians (and other Middle Eastern Muslims) will consider “peace” only when Israel is wiped off the map, so moving the USA embassy nearly couldn’t make things worse.

Christians United for Israel also expressed “disappointment” with Trump’s decision.

“The time has come to put an end to this farce”, Steinitz told Army Radio.

White House strategy chief Steve Bannon supports the move, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is less keen and has said Trump is “being very careful to understand how such a decision would impact the peace process”. “There is no peace deal based on the division of Jerusalem”, Minister Naftali Bennett (Ha-Bayit Ha-Yehudi) said in response to President Trump’s decision.

Trump had faced a Thursday deadline to determine how to proceed. Trump has said he’s reviewing whether to fulfill his campaign promise to move it to Jerusalem. But the president can waive the law if asserting that a waiver is in US national security interests. Under pressure from Arab leaders and others, Trump followed the lead of past presidents of both parties who have waived the law in six-month stretches.

Jerusalem is considered one of the most complicated issues to resolve in a conflict that has spanned almost a century. Both sides stake claims.

Presidents have issued similar waivers every six months since the law was passed, always claiming that the move can not be made now without risking damage to USA security interests.

Cabinet Minister Yuval Steinitz says the refusal to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital makes no sense.

And since 1980, Israel’s said all of Jerusalem is its capital city.

The decision was expected, and comes after he returned from a week-long trip overseas that included stops in Israel and the West Bank. The Tel Aviv regime, however, has refused to return to the 1967 borders and is unwilling to discuss the issue of al-Quds.

“This decision is a reflection of the USA administration’s keenness to make peace and build bridges of trust with partners especially after the successful Riyadh Summit and the meeting between President Mahmoud Abbas and Trump”.

“We are ready to to start the consultation process with the U.S. administration”, Zomlot said.

USA officials say the process of moving the embassy would take at least six months and involve major adjustments in security, office and housing space and staffing at both the existing facility in Tel Aviv and the consulate general in Jerusalem.

“Even seemingly minor changes to Jerusalem’s status quo in fact or law have historically carried the risk of sparking potential violence”, it said. Yes, the current arrangement of a USA embassy in Tel Aviv and a USA consulate in Jerusalem is a bit of a snub; it would undoubtedly irk, say, the Jordanians if we had our embassy in Aqaba instead of Amman.