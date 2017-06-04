Trump wants fair deal for Americans under Paris agreement: WH

Leaders in Italy, Germany, and France released a rare joint statement condemning Mr Trump’s actions, and said that the deal wasn’t renegotiable even though the US President said he would seek a better deal than what Paris outlined.

Lori Robertson, managing editor of FactCheck.org which is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Centre, said there was nothing in the Paris agreement that stipulates which countries can and cannot buildcoal plants.

Bloomberg pledged up to $15 million to fund the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretariat, a program helping countries meet their commitments under the Paris agreement. Buildings in cities from Boston to Paris lit up in green that night to show support for the agreement and a commitment to battling climate change.

He said he would notify the UN Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that U.S. cities, states, businesses and others would aim to meet the US’s commitment to reducing emissions 26 per cent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the USA effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

On the worldwide stage, Mr Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the deal drew notable outrage.

“Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up”, Bloomberg said. It pointed out that major players, including China, the European Union, and India, had expressed their willingness to scale up their role. It uses a scenario where USA emissions flatten through the century, while Climate Interactive has them rising.