Trump will not move USA embassy to Jerusalem for now

Under the 1995 act, the US State Department would see a 50-percent cut in all its future budgets for “acquisition and maintenance of buildings abroad” until the new embassy opens. “But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when”.

The White House said that Trump signed the order to allow negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians to resume.

The President also met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

The White House insisted, however, that the decision, which is sure to disappoint Israel’s USA supporters, did not mean Trump was abandoning the goal of eventually shifting the embassy to Jerusalem.

More than half of Jordan’s citizens are of Palestinian descent. Israel has declared Jerusalem, a city that is central to Judaism, as its “eternal” capital.

Israel has claimed the entire, undivided city of Jerusalem as its capital after taking control of the eastern portion of the city in the 1967 conflict.

When Israel was established a year later, the US and other countries based their embassies in the Tel Aviv area instead of Jerusalem, out of respect for the United Nations plan. “You talked there about your commitment to peace, but the Israelis showed me your involvement in incitement”, Trump reportedly yelled at Abbas during the May 23 meeting, making it hard to get back to business during Trump’s whirlwind visit to the area.

According to several people familiar with the administration’s internal debates – both in Israel and America, all of whom asked to remain anonymous – the group urging Trump to refuse to sign the waiver and finally move the embassy is headed by Bannon himself.

Presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama signed these waivers routinely every six months.

No countries have accepted Israeli sovereignty and have their embassies in the commercial capital Tel Aviv instead.

Two competing groups of senior Trump administration officials have been waging war over this issue for over four months now, since the transition period before Trump took office.

The White House says President Donald Trump chose to delay moving the US embassy to Jerusalem to maximize chances of reaching a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians.

Eugene Kontorovich, a law professor at Northwestern University in the United States and a backer of the move, says doing so would earn Trump credit with his supporters.

“I regret the decision to postpone the embassy transfer, but it is certain that President Trump will keep his promise and transfer the embassy to the capital of Israel”.

Jerusalem’s status is one of the most emotionally charged matters separating the Israelis and Palestinians.

Although Trump’s move keeps the embassy in Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future, the White House said the president wasn’t abandoning his repeated pledge to move it. Press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was merely delaying the move while the administration tries to advance a new peace process.