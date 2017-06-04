Trump ‘willing to deal well’ with France, says Macron

Reuters also reported that Trump was pressed by all leaders at the meeting, including from Canada, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeling “annoyed” about his position. President Trump tweeted Saturday morning. Trump received multiple standing ovations  one of his favorite measures of success  during a speech on US relations with Israel. Find us on Facebook too!

But other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and new French President Emmanuel Macron, had hoped to sway the president at his first major global summit since entering the White House four months ago. I’ll be even happier when I see the wrecking ball outside more than a few federal agencies the next time I’m in Washington, but in general they’re off to a good start.

But as Air Force One lifted off, it became clear that wouldn’t be the case.

But that was then, when Barack Obama still occupied the White House.

Both McMaster and Cohn refused to respond to questions about Trump senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, the subject of a new controversy roiling Washington after a Washington Post article revealed that he had discussed with the Russian ambassador to the United States the possibility of establishing a back-channel line of communications with Russia.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, gave Trump a chance to square USA government policy with the vitriol of his campaign on Islam and terrorism.

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United States and the UK.

Though the president has yet to make a final decision, his chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, indicated Friday that the president was growing more attuned to the European stance on the issue.

Donald Trump’s first trip overseas was supposed to be about building bridges and clarifying his administration’s intentions to friends and foes alike.

Axios adds that it’s possible Trump will impulsively change his mind, as he has done after telling people he would do something in the past, and also points out that all Trump’s options for withdrawing from the deal would require as much as a year to carry through on, will allows for some additional uncertainty. “The United States is evaluating its policy with regard to the climate, so the six other G7 countries will reaffirm their commitment (to the Paris accord) while taking note” of the U.S. position, a senior official told reporters.

Instead, he got in a golf cart and the American president’s mini-motorcade drove the route alone, Trump once more having charted his own course.

Trump also touted the $110 billion arms deal he inked with Saudi Arabia as enabling the kingdom to shoulder more of its security needs. And in the heart of Europe, Trump berated NATO allies over their financial commitments and would not explicitly endorse the “one for all, all for one” defense doctrine that has been the cornerstone of trans-Atlantic security for decades.

Those calls had mixed results.

Trump’s position appeared to be addressed by new language that said the member countries would be “standing firm against all unfair trade practices”.

Delaying a decision about the accord provided opportunity for G-7 leaders and Pope Francis to press Trump to honour the US’s environmental commitments.

Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia and his meetings with a slew of Middle Eastern leaders served to firmly mark the return to a foreign policy centered on alliances with Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states and away from a rapprochement with Iran. “But what I made very, very clear … is that you can not build a strong economic future for your citizens, for your country unless you are at the same time protecting and mindful of the environment”.