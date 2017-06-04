Trump withdrawal from climate deal gets mixed response from US companies

Now that he’s chose to do it, many are voicing their displeasure.

In his broadside against the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, Jonathan Chait makes an observation that is hard to dispute, even among Paris skeptics (and regular readers of Via Meadia know that we have not been cheerleaders for the agreement): Right-wing opposition to the accord is grounded as much in a desire to explode perceived progressive smugness as it is in specific policy considerations. Americans will hear a mocking echo: If the United States, the source of the world’s largest cumulative volume of emissions, exempts itself from responsibility to address climate change, why should smaller contributors feel any obligation to act? “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. tweeted shortly after Trump officially withdrew the US from the global climate pact.

“I am not a climate change denier. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

It’s unclear when discussions between the three governors began, but they announced their new pact within an hour of Trump’s announcement.

“Protecting our planet and driving economic growth are critical to our future, and they aren’t mutually exclusive”, Iger said in a statement. And today, France, Germany and Italy issued a joint statement saying the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated.

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in US states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”. The Trump administration recently notified Congress that Iran is complying with the deal. “At the same time, there’s a risk of overstating it, as well, because of all the momentum, which is reflected in the fact that you have so many CEOs signing full page ads, and calling into the White House”.

“Trump says he wants to drain the swamp”, Ciplet said.

The President sought a “level playing field” and to establish “highest standard of living, highest standard of environmental protection”, he said during a speech in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump’s decision came hours after administration officials said he was considering pulling the US out of NAFTA altogether.

Brazil expressed “profound concern and disappointment” with Trump’s decision to exit the climate agreement. However, he added, “The clean energy revolution is well underway and can’t be halted by President Trump’s ill-informed choice”.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, he said.

Microsoft president Brad Smith echoed those sentiments.

China and the USA are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed. But Obama says he’s confident nonetheless that US cities, states and businesses will fill the void by taking the lead on protecting the climate.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted: “Disappointed with today’s decision”.

The president’s decision disappointed Nancy Rader, executive director of the California Wind Energy Association.

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his own chagrin.

“IBM believes that it is easier to lead outcomes by being at the table, as a participant in the agreement, rather than from outside it”, the statement said.