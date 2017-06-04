Trump withdrawing U.S. from Paris climate agreement but open to returning

Elon Musk has followed through on his threat to leave Donald Trump’s White House advisory council after the president reneged on the Paris accord.

While the U.S. played a pivotal roll in leading negotiations on the Paris climate change agreement under the direction of former President Barack Obama, it now sits with just Nicaragua and Syria outside of the global group participating in Paris.

During his campaign, Trump said he would “cancel” the Paris agreement and his administration has ordered cuts to funding for climate science.

The Paris deal “hamstrings the United States while empowering some of the world’s top polluting countries” and any new agreement would need the burdens and responsibilities equally shared by nations around the world, he said.

But Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to cancel United States participation in the deal, said he would ditch the Paris accord because it handicaps the USA economy.

Other countries insist they will remain committed to the Paris Agreement even without one of its key architects. I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.

According to a November 2016 poll by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, almost 70 percent of Americans were in favor of the Paris agreement.

The executives are trying to capitalise on Mr Trump’s “America first” ideology by warning that a withdrawal would put the United States at a disadvantage in a global race to develop and deploy clean-energy technology, potentially ceding that market opportunity to China, the world’s top emitter of greenhouse gas emissions. “[Macron] said that they could continue to talk, but indicated that nothing was renegotiable with regard to the Paris accords. Continued U.S. participation in the agreement benefits U.S. businesses and the U.S. economy in many ways”.

Trump said on Twitter he would announce his decision in the next few days about remaining in the voluntary 197-nation partnership created in 2015 to address climate change.

The three leaders tried to convince Trump last week at a Group of Seven summit to stay in the pact and honor US commitments undertaken by the previous administration.

Musk said he had done all he could to advise the White House on the deal that was signed in 2016 by 195 countries. And even though President Trump has yet to formally make an announcement on the deal, the fallout is already swift and severe.