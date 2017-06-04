Trump withdraws United States from Paris Climate deal

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is the incoming head of the U.N. Climate Change Conferences, which formalized the 2015 Paris accord, said Trump’s decision was “deeply disappointing”. Today, he did it.

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an global pact.

Past year was the warmest since records began in the 19th Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases. Protesters gathered at the White House less than two hours later.

“This is an insane move by this president; the world depends on a sustainable future”, Gov.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: The president’s rationale was America First.

“I’m glad that Trump had the fortitude to stick it out despite all the attempts to waylay him”, said Dr. Tim Ball, a retired climatologist at the University of Winnipeg and author of “The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science”. This was all about jobs and the economy.

He said the U.S. will begin negotiations to reenter the Paris Agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States”.

Trumps decision alarmed leaders around the world, drawing swift and sharp condemnation from foreign officials as well as top USA environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the US exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of American leadership. There are many other examples. Here’s a little bit of what he said.

TRUMP: The rest of the world applauded when we signed the Paris agreement.

Obama strongly defended the Paris agreement as a measure to protect the world we leave to our children. In a statement released Thursday, he said it was the product of steady, principled American leadership on the world stage,  pointing out that it had broad support from the private sector because the accord opened the floodgates for high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation.

The U.S. had agreed under former President Barack Obama to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 – about 1.6 billion tons. This is the kind of full-throated isolationist, populist language we really haven’t heard since that American carnage inaugural address. “That’s not going to happen while I’m President”. He’s at odds with the last four presidents on this issue.

“While the United States decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies”, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“As incoming COP president, I reaffirm that I will do everything possible to continue to forge a grand coalition that will accelerate the momentum that has continued since the Paris Agreement”, he said. So he allied himself with his Rust Belt base and really against everyone else, not just the majority of public opinion in the US but the rest of the world.

The only country that hasn’t been part of this agreement is Syria, who’s in the midst of a civil war. Even Nicaragua is expected to join.

California has the largest USA carbon trading system and frequently has hosted officials from China. Tell us about that. So this was a big win for the nationalist wing of the White House, and they have now prevailed on the core issue of Trump’s agenda – trade, immigration and now climate change.

MCEVERS: Now, how does this pullout actually work? “One president might advance the ball, and another might pull us out”. He complained in particular about China’s terms under the agreement. The White House advisers say the president is honest about wanting to renegotiate the deal if he can, although they’ve been vague about what he wants.