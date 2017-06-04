Trump withdraws USA from Paris climate deal

“Trump is the only world leader who denies climate change and he has made the USA a climate pariah, but the world will make progress despite them”.

I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

USA billionaire, philanthropist and UN envoy for climate change Michael Bloomberg pledged $15 million to support the agreement’s coordinating agency if necessary – the sum it stands to lose should the United States refuse to pay its share.

“Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective and competition-friendly way only by all states”, said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer.

Geneva: US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord will affect foreign direct investment (FDI) and may lead to investor-state disputes, the head of investment at the United Nations trade and development agency UNCTAD said on Friday, May 2.

Over the next few nights DCC owned amenities Wall Street, the Town Hall, Toitu Otago Settlers Museum are being lit up in green over the holiday weekend to signal support for climate action. “In this country, we had to have a 26 to 28 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases, which represented the Clean Power Plan and the entire climate action agenda of the past administration”, he told reporters.

But in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee after his confirmation hearing in January, Mattis wrote that “climate change can be a driver of instability” and “a challenge that requires a broader, whole-of-government response”.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation said that, in the worst scenario, the U.S. pullout could add 0.3C to global temperatures by the end of the century.

California is already working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, and Brown has cast himself as Trump’s chief foil on climate policy.

Former Obama aide David Axelrod said “in backing off of climate pact”, Trump “is locking arms with Syria and Nicaragua and matching confidently into the past”. It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to continue the discussion.

“There’s certainly been positive signals from the president [that he won’t pull out]”, McKenna said in an interview that aired April 1.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the leaders wrote.

European allies have told Trump that there’s no renegotiating the Paris deal between now and formal withdrawal in November 2020.

“Does the president believe today that climate change is a hoax?“. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

The energy industry also talks about climate change as a matter of markets: Low-carbon natural gas costs less than coal. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government”. “The American people & the wider world will see once again – our President is choosing to put American jobs and American workers first”, Pence said.

In a televised address, Macron said Trump “committed an error for the interests of his country, his people and a mistake for the future of our planet”.

Over the course of the day, Baker’s office said the governor was able to connect with Scott and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one of the founding members of the U.S. Climate Alliance.

The biggest weakness in Trump’s argument is that he’s overlooking the main objective of the Paris agreement: to protect the world from environmental catastrophe.