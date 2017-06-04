Turin stampede: 1000 injured, Italian police say

Up to 1,400 people were injured in the Italian city of Turin at a stampede during a public screening of the Champions League final, local media reported on Sunday quoting emergency services.

Real Madrid defeated Juventus to lift their 12th Champions League title. About seven people were seriously hurt, including a seven-year-old boy who was trampled.

As the scare spread through the crowd gathered in the city’s Piazza San Carlo, a rush towards the exit points quickly accelerated.

Bags and shoes were left scattered on the ground as people ran screaming out of the square.

The reason for the panic was that a bannister of a stairway to an underground parking lot collapsed – some thought they heard explosions – which led to people getting injured when they tried to flee the area, the reports said.

AFP reporters at the scene said chaotic scenes ensued in a packed square 10 minutes before the end of the match on Saturday evening, with the panic apparently triggered by fireworks being let off and one or more people shouting that a bomb had exploded.