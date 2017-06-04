Turkey protests “aggressive” United States action in embassy clash

The ministry accused US security personnel of acting “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices. towards the close protection team” of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in front of the Turkish embassy chancery in Washington.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that US authorities were “aggressive and unprofessional” during a confrontation with protesters outside the Turkish ambassador’s Northwest D.C. residence last week, and the ministry has demanded a “full investigation of this diplomatic incident“.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the USA ambassador was given a “written and verbal protest” against actions that is said were “contrary to diplomatic rules and practices“.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, who confirmed that Bass was summoned, said the department “raised its concerns about those events at the highest levels”.

Ankara has requested “a full investigation of this diplomatic incident“.

According to the Guardian, the Senator also called for more diplomatic response from the U.S., and said the government should press charges against Turkish officials involved in the brawl. The melee, which was recorded by video journalists, showed what appeared to be Turkish security guards kicking and choking protesters as D.C. police struggled to contain the unrest.

Turkey’s ambassador to Washington derided Monday last week’s demonstration outside of his residence, calling it an “expression of solidarity with terrorism”.

Trump’s administration has chose to arm Kurdish forces to fight ISIS, but Turkey says that the group is connected to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, viewed as a terrorist organization.

“There is an ongoing investigation”, he said.

Turkey has said that the demonstrators were responsible for the incident.

The Turkish embassy in turn claimed that the protesters “began aggressively provoking Turkish-American citizens who had peacefully assembled to greet the President”, which resulted in violence. They were later set free and returned to Turkey.

Last week, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for the replacement of the Brett McGurk, the United States presidential envoy to the worldwide coalition against IS.

Two members of President Erdogan’s security detail who were detained after the brawl were swiftly released after invoking diplomatic immunity; neither of the two arrests made so far were of people affiliated with the Turkish embassy. The U.S. considers the group an ally in the fight against ISIS; Turkey thinks it’s a terrorist group.

“The actions of your staff violate the constitutional protections of freedom of the press and freedom of assembly enjoyed by all Americans”, they said.

Erdogan’s security detail has engaged in similar behaviour in the U.S. in the past and attacked protesters and journalists during a USA trip a year ago as well.

