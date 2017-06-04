TV watchdog receives 216 complaints over BGT judge Holden’s barely-there dress

A third posted: “What is that dress Amanda has on half of it is missing?”

The 46 year old left little to the imagination in her fitted dark green sequined frock with a deep plunge neckline.

One viewer commented that Holden was “effectively topless” while another remarked that she wold be “down to her undies” by the final.

Holding onto Simon Cowell’s hand as she descended the stairs, the mother-of-two also came dangerously close to a nip slip as she teetered along in her heels.

While fellow judge David Walliams seemed to take a jibe telling a choir group, “You’re all dressed for your age and none of you are wearing an inappropriate low-cut top”. “Another fan wrote, “@AmandaHolden will be down to mini nipple tassels by the final!

But Amanda has since faced a huge backlash from viewers who thought she had dressed “like a stripper” which was inappropriate for a family show.

“Is it Amanda’s birthday?”

“Does Amanda Holden know this is a family show and doesn’t need to dress like a stripper?” wrote one viewer.

Alesha also dazzled on the night, showing off her tanned and toned pins in a short white dress with fringed detailing. “She looks great if you don’t like it tune out and keep your opinions to yourself”, another supporter commented.

Adding to the glamour, the 38-year-old Mis-Teeq star wore her glossy raven locks slicked back and donned vibrant scarlet lipstick.

Alesha and Amanda came under fire a year ago and received 19 complaints after they opted to wear skimpy outfits with plunging necklines during the ITV talent programme’s live shows.

A lot of other people opted to crack a few jokes at the situation.

Holden’s other choices this week have included a see-through skirt with a leotard underneath. I hope so, I really do’.

“I can’t wait to wear my dresses”.