Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks – PM

He then stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead at the scene.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has praised the swift response of the emergency services to the terror attack at London Bridge, saying “fewer people have died” due to their actions.

“The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.

May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these terrible events”.

“These terror attacks are attacks on our freedom and on our democracy created to make us feel fear”.

“One of the things that these terrorists want to do is to disrupt our way of life, he said”.

She concluded her comments by saying: “United we will take on and defeat our enemies”.

Britain is on high alert only 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the concert in Manchester, northwest England, and ahead of the June 8 vote, in which security is a major theme.

Theresa May said: “As a mark of respect the two political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today”.

Mr Trump wrote: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU“.

World leaders were quick to condemn the attacks.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted “Our thoughts are with the people in London“. France itself is still under a state of emergency after a string of Islamic extremist attacks.

“We don’t know the full details, but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”, Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including a transport police officer and an off-duty officer, were treated at hospitals across London.

A picture taken outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market shows the three terrorists lying dead – after being gunned down by cops.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men come out of a white van after hitting pedestrians and thought they were going to help. Heaven also said he heard reports of stabbings.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull: “Prayers and resolute solidarity are today as always with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks in London“.

At least two people have died after being after reportedly being struck by a van on London Bridge on Saturday night. Police are searching for three suspects, the BBC says.

All policing remains under review in Sussex to ensure appropriate security after the terror attacks in London last night.

The incident on Saturday started shortly after 10pm when a van swerved off the road on London Bridge into a crowd of pedestrians, police said.

Authorities mobilized quickly once the emergency call came in. It is near the Shard, one of London’s tallest skyscrapers and one if its most popular tourist destinations.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

"They were scared. The police were scared", he said. The three attackers had been wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been hoaxes.

Passers-by were told to leave the area with their hands on their heads so that police could determine whether the attackers were among the evacuees.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside.

“We have also treated a number of people at the scene for less serious injuries”.