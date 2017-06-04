Two Australian citizens caught up in London attacks: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Armed police officers patrol the streets from Borough Market towards The Shard in London on June 4, 2017, following a terror attack that killed seven people and wounded almost 50.

London Ambulance have said: “We’re responding to this incident and more information will follow when we have it”.

The attack has received widespread condemnation from political leaders, with London mayor Sadiq Khan calling it “deliberate and cowardly”.

Campaigning in the general election was suspended by all major parties.

On May 22, a British suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. It is not clear when national campaigning will resume.

The BBC cancelled its pre-election edition of the influential Andrew Marr Show, which had been due to feature election interviews with Mr Farron, Brexit Secretary David Davis and shadow chancellor John McDonnell, as well as Sunday Politics, which was going to feature interviews with Lib Dem former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, Conservative Treasury minister David Gauke and Labour’s Chi Onwurah.

The first incident took place on London Bridge, where witnesses described seeing a white van mounting the sidewalk and injuring at least six people at about 10:30 p.m.

British and world leaders reacted with a combination of outrage and solidarity.

In a statement denouncing the “abominable and cowardly” attack, Macron said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned”.

Police sent out security advice to Londoners on Twitter saying “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in an attack.

And the First Minister said that she would be chairing a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience committee.

“Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London“.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travelling at about 50mph strike people walking along the pavement.

She called for global agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

She stressed that “in the fight against every form of terrorism, we stand firmly and with determination at Britain’s side”.

Was in a pub and they were at the door stabbing people.

“These terror attacks are attacks on our freedom and on our democracy created to make us feel fear”.

And the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said: “We mourn in solidarity with the victims and the families of heinous London Bridge attack.These acts must be stopped”.

“Fellow French citizens are among the injured”.

But she added: “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday”.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism“.

“We must also thank those in our emergency services who yet again put themselves in danger to protect others”.

Ms Dick said police have “very good” resources and “extraordinarily highly-trained people” but attacks are hard to predict.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said the van was driven by a man and was “probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour”.

British Transport Police said there were reports of “multiple” casualties but that the seriousness of the injuries was not yet known.

He says in a brief statement after returning from Europe that his thoughts are with the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the injured.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said an investigation has been launched into the attack, and has called for calm.

The attackers soon jumped out of the van and started stabbing people at nearby Borough Market, a popular spot for pub and restaurant goers.