Two men due in court following “significant” explosives

Gardaí discovered approximately 5kg of TNT explosive in Dublin on Friday night, according to reports.

The pair aged 21 and 28 were detained on Friday after Gardaí stopped and searched a auto in the Ballybough area of the city.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation by the Special Detective Unit (SDU) into dissident republican activity.

It is believed a specialised unit of the bomb squad attended the scene in a matter of minutes to complete a sweep of the scene following the arrests.

The two suspects have been in custody since their arrests at about 6pm on Friday and have been questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

The newspaper said one of the men arrested has close links to the New IRA and the military-grade explosives had been sourced for the terror organisation in recent weeks.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team are en route to the scene and roads are now closed”.