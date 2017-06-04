Two militants killed in Sopore encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen on Thursday paid tributes to the two militants killed in a gunfight in Nathipora area of Sopore.

“The militants lobbed a grenade at a police party deployed near a bank in Sopore town at around 4.10 pm”, a police official said.

The police and security forces launched a joint predawn operation based on information regarding presence of terrorists in Nathipora village, about 50 km from Srinagar.

Taking cognisance of a complaint alleging rights violation in the “human shield” incident involving the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Defence Ministry seeking details of the action taken on it.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Rajouri district’s Naushera sector and Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch”, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said. “They are responsible for my son’s death”, Mir said.

“Our forces are effectively retaliating”, Mehta added.

To prevent protests, mobile phone services were reportedly blocked and schools and colleges were closed in Sopore area. Addressing a gathering of central police and paramilitary personnel during a BSF investiture ceremony here, the home minister also asked security personnel to be cautious against using and forwarding unverified social media content. The subsequent arrest of one of the two attackers responsible led to the forces narrowing down on the house where the two militants were holed up, the TV channel reported. As they were closing in on the house where the militants were hiding, they (militants) opened fire. As terrorists took shelter in the village later, the army and the CRPF cordoned off the area in the village and began attempts to flush the terrorists.

“The slain militants had joined the HM outfit on 14-03-2016 and 30-06-2016 respectively”. It was the 15th day of Ramadan a year ago.

“It is pertinent to mention that Sopore Police and Security forces have apprehended both the militants, who were involved in grenade attack on Police deployment on 31-05-2017 and neutralized their HM outfit motivators/ Commanders in less than 24 hours”.