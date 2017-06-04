Two Republican Governors Just Joined US Climate Alliance To Fight Trump

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an worldwide pact.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted his disapproval of Trump’s decision saying, “Disappointed with today’s decision”.

Even the Mayor of Pittsburgh has spoken out to support the Agreement, a city which Trump cited would be harmed by the global agreement.

The same poll found majority support for the Paris agreement in every U.S. state, amongst the general voting population.

The move was denounced by leaders around the world including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

The Vatican said Trump’s withdrawal was a “huge slap in the face” for Pope Francis and a “disaster for everyone”.

A summit between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials in Brussels yesterday will end with a joint statement – the first ever issued by China and the EU – committing both sides to full implementation of the Paris accord. President Vladimir Putin refused to condemn the United States decision at an event in St Petersburg, saying that he would not judge the U.S. president and questioning whether countries were in a position to halt climate change through the nonbinding agreement.

“If the President is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up”, said California’s Gov. “And by exiting, you are fulfilling yet one more campaign promise to the American people”, Pruitt said.

“The decision made by US President Trump amounts to turning their backs on the wisdom of humanity”. Several large coal companies urged Trump to stick with the agreement because they believed it would help them develop “clean coal” technologies that are needed for the industry’s long-term survival. May noted that Japan and Canada – fellow members of the G-7 group of rich industrialized nations – also were not signatories, but like Britain remain committed to the Paris agreement. “That’s the discussion I’ve been having with the president, so that’s been my focus”. We have made tremendous progress.

“If this coalition broadens and deepens at the pace that it appears to be, I think the Trump effect could be more than mitigated”, added Orr, now dean of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

Two months ago, McKenna had told Question Period she was hopeful Trump would reconsider his pledge to quit the agreement, which would have seen the USA try to cut emissions by 26 to 28 per cent from 2005 levels by 2025.

China overtook the United States as the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2007.

Several states, notably California, jump-started the electric vehicle industry in the United States by writing regulations requiring auto companies to sell a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicles. Their April 2016study found that global warming would slow by between 0.6°Cand 1.1°Cby 2100 as a result of the accord.