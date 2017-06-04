Ty Blach tosses 6-hitter, Giants rout Phillies 10-0

“He’s my favorite pitcher”, Mackanin joked.

But it wasn’t just Lively coming up big for the Phils on Saturday.

Ben Lively made his season debut, anchoring the team with seven strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks. “That was definitely special to me”.

Eduardo Nunez added three hits and three RBIs for the Giants, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Tommy Joseph hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his ninth of the year. While Strickland managed to avoid hitting any players in his outing, he immediately gave up an RBI single to Phillies’ shortstop Freddy Galvis and everything went downhill from there. The Phillies need those two going if they’re going to reverse course this month. Hector Neris allowed two runs in the ninth and was replaced by Jeanmar Gomez with two outs and runners at the corners.

“He could come back tomorrow or Monday”, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday evening.

Blach has thrown at least seven innings and allowed three runs or fewer in five straight starts.

Mackanin added: “He was cool, calm and collected. It was real fun to watch him pitch”.

For a while, his counterpart was dominant.

The Phillies’ bullpen didn’t fare much better.

Blach, who hadn’t drawn a walk in 20 career plate appearances, walked in his first three times up; six other Giants were also awarded at least one base on balls.

Philadelphia tied it in the sixth on Joseph’s two-out homer that just sneaked inside the foul pole in left.

For those reasons, most Phillies fans are out on the season.

Mackanin said the rookie pitched like a veteran.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Ben Lively pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Philadelphia. But Cueto got Hernandez to flail at a changeup to get out of the inning.

“We couldn’t figure the kid out”, Bochy said. “He has a different arm angle and had a really good breaking pitch”. The Phillies gave no timetable on his return. RHP Ricardo Pinto was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster. They have a chance to end a string of 10 consecutive series losses with a win Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Pittsburgh Pirates saw off the New York Mets 12-7, the Washington Nationals eased past the Oakland Athletics 13-3, the Seattle Mariners downed the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4, the Minnesota Twins were too good for the Los Angeles Angels 11-5, the Detroit Tigers claimed a 15-5 win over the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals blanked the Cleveland Indians 4-0 and the Toronto Blue Jays accounted for the New York Yankees 7-5.

