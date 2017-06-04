U.K. Will Revamp Technical Education After Election, May Says

“Even with all those young people who say they are going to vote and may not, Mrs May should still win a majority so I wouldn’t sell your pounds yet”, Page said.

May’s lead has collapsed from 24 points since she surprised both rivals and financial markets on April 18 by calling the election.

One Labour source campaigning in a top target marginal seat for the Conservatives told BI that whereas at the start of the campaign they had all but given up hope of retaining the seat for Labour, they now believed the result was too close to call.

The campaign has so far seen a string of high-profile political figures land in Wakefield.

In another key exchange, Mrs May said she didn’t know whether North Korea receives funding from the UK’s foreign aid budget.

His election agent Nathan Gray, 28, and aide Marion Little, 62 were also charged.

Following a row with the Conservatives over the composition of its audience in a debate on Monday, the BBC said its Question Time audience was balanced, with a third of those present planning to vote Conservative, a third for Labour and the rest undecided. It picked Mr Corbyn, a rank outsider who just scraped enough nominations to make it into the contest, to lead the party in a new direction.

Betting on this year’s General Election as a whole has been a lot more popular compared to what we saw in 2015 and Oddschecker have witnessed nearly twice as more people coming to the site this time round compared to a couple of years ago.

But despite starting off strongly ahead in polls, the Conservative Party has been losing ground in recent days.

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said: “Theresa May showed contempt for the British people by refusing to debate other party leaders”.

But after the manifestos were launched in mid-May, the Conservatives were quickly forced into an embarrassing climbdown on their signature policy on social care, which would have required more elderly people to dip into their housing wealth.

At least one poll has raised the possibility of a hung parliament, where no one party would have an outright majority – a scenario that could even see Corbyn as prime minister, if he could cobble together a coalition.

This time her position could be precarious because of Ms Creagh’s opposition to leaving the European Union, despite the city voting heavily in favour of Brexit. Ex-miners who moved from Labour to UKIP 2 years ago told us they were now going to vote “for her”.

May could attempt to lead a government without commanding a majority, relying on her opponents for support in parliament on an issue-by-issue basis.

If the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with Interior Minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A failure to build on the working majority of 17 that the Conservatives won at the last election in 2015, against a Labour Party led by radical left-winger Jeremy Corbyn, would be a major blow for May just as she embarks on the Brexit process.

“If they win, I won’t be happy that he’s prime minister but I’ll be happy that Labour got in”.

“From the pollsters’ point of view this is an experimental election”, Wells wrote.