German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged her country’s continued commitment to the Paris climate agreement in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal, saying the deal was a “cornerstone” of attempts to stop global warming. But he indicated that was hardly a priority.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to others. This means that the creation of the United States Climate Alliance is no small thing.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, was not thrilled with his city’s reference in Trump’s remarks.

Other US cities, such as Boston and Washington DC, also joined in.

Business leaders, normally strong supporters of Republican initiatives, had vigorously appealed to Trump not to abandon the agreement.

The president, however, argued the agreement had disadvantaged the U.S.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

Over in Paris, City Hall poignantly stood out bright green.

It tweeted a link about German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s visit to Pittsburgh two weeks ago, in which the article said: “Here, the burning of coal and oil seems nothing less than prehistoric, and a return to the days before the Paris climate agreement is inconceivable”. The decision has no direct impact on major US regulations on power plants and auto rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well. He has also advised the president on manufacturing jobs and infrastructure.

But House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California called it “a stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”. Seated in the front row were aides who had advocated for the withdrawal, including EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, avoided criticizing Trump and noted the Paris accord offers broad maneuvering room for each signatory nation. A White House official said the couple instead attended service at synagogue for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. Trump promised to stop implementation of the “non-binding” parts of the deal immediately.

Despite the decision by the USA, the second biggest polluter after China, to pull out of the deal, many analysts suggest the shift to a low-carbon economy is now unstoppable, with renewable prices tumbling and new clean technology being developed and deployed. But Trump’s statement was clear and direct.

But activist Samir Lemes of the Eko Forum group in the industrial town of Zenica voiced hope the “unfortunate decision” would energize environmental protection efforts.

He vowed during the election campaign to “cancel” the Paris agreement within 100 days of becoming president on January 20 in order to bolster USA oil and coal giant, which bankrolled his campaign.