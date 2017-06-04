U.S. climate decision to negatively impact financing green tech: Latvian ministry

Trump on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Paris agreement that he said is unfair to USA economy.

In a fierce rejoinder from across the globe, leaders of other nations and scientists pointed to jobs that could be created in green technology and the edge China could be given as a result. The U.S., the world’s second largest emitter of carbon, would have been required to reduce fossil fuel emissions almost 30 percent by 2025. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewable energy.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday disagreed with Trump’s assertion that his decision was a good move for the American economy. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”.

“With the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement, it can not pressure other countries, such as the large emerging economies, to do more”, said Robert Stavins, director of Harvard University’s environmental economics programme.

Further, the deal itself “doesn’t do anything”, Zinke said.

More worrisome than the long-term guesses could be the expected tariffs on US carbon emitters slapped on by other countries.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

EDITOR’S NOTE – Julie Pace has covered the White House and politics for The Associated Press since 2007. Calculations suggest withdrawal from the Paris accord could result in emissions of up to 3 billion tons of additional carbon dioxide a year – enough to melt ice sheets faster, raise seas higher and trigger more extreme weather. “Every nation has a responsibility to act and to act now”, he had said in a statement after Trump’s announcement.

A top atmospheric scientist at the United Nations’ weather agency said Friday that the “worst-case scenario” caused by the planned U.S. pullout from the Paris climate deal would be a further 0.5-degree F. rise in global temperatures by 2100. Every country with an official pledge has made a contribution, and almost all have already paid a larger share of their total pledge than the United States.

Trump’s pulling out of the Paris commitments pursued by his predecessor Barack Obama would shock and offend European leaders in the 28-naiton European Union and in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and would strengthen the forces leading to the dissolution of both institutions, Jatras predicted.

He made the remarks on being asked about the United Nations chief’s expectations from India and China to play a leadership role in combating climate change following President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the USA from the Paris Climate Accord.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left in February, under pressure after Trump instituted a temporary ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. West Virginia Coal Association Senior Vice President Chris Hamilton said United States withdrawal from the Paris accord would build confidence in USA mining and industry even if it wouldn’t make major changes on the ground. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”. By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge after weeks of building up suspense over his decision.

The three states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

He is breaking from many of America’s staunchest allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision.

According to the Department of Energy, there are already twice as many U.S.jobs in solar energy compared to coal.

Since the election, administration officials have laboured to explain that Trump does not intend to insulate the USA from the rest of the world or leave allies in a lurch. “We governors are going to step into this cockpit and fly the plane”, Inslee told reporters.

The United Nations Environment Chief Erik Solheim joined other experts and analysts as saying that the U.S. withdrawal will put India and China in leadership positions in the global fight to combat climate change.

Less finance will dim USA influence.

As a candidate, he vigorously accused President Barack Obama of capitulating to other nations in negotiations not only on the Paris pact, but also multi-country trade deals and the agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“I think the people of Pittsburgh understand that this is a global problem”, said Angeli, a 29-year-old digital communications manager. Yes and no, says Justin Gundlach, who attended the Paris Conference as a legal adviser. This country is the world’s second biggest carbon emitter behind China.