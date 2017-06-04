U.S. evangelical green groups pan Trump’s climate accord exit

And the Paris agreement carried a real cost for USA taxpayers.

“We are opposed to the Trump administration’s choice to withdraw from the Paris Agreement“. It also reflects the fact that many states and localities have already taken steps to try and reduce emissions, under voter and corporate pressure. They aren’t likely to change course. It began with Trump backtracking on a campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Elon Musk, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur, and Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, said they would no longer participate in Mr Trump’s advisory councils. “Paris, at its core, was a bunch of words committed to very, very minimal environmental benefits and – cost the country a substantial amount of money and put us at an economic disadvantage”, Pruitt said in response to a question. The US, on the contrary, has been historically the biggest polluter for which it was rapped by country after country at the climate talks.

Some corporations that had supported the Paris agreement were quick to signal that Trump’s decision would not change their plans. The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle priced under $30,000.

On June 1, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will exit the Paris Agreement on climate change. But it remains to be seen whether they stick to their commitments on transparency and other issues that the US had been pushing for.

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitment, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, he said. Several large oil companies including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell had urged Trump not to withdraw.

“He added that India had made its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries and claimed the current India will be allowed to double its coal production and so will China”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany added her voice to a global chorus of defiance and criticism after Trump said he would withdraw from the deal, expressing profound regret at the decision. But everyone knows that U.S. is too powerful an entity to be ignored. The primary cause has been competition from cleaner-burning natural gas, which has been made cheaper and more abundant by hydraulic fracturing. Unless global warming and sea level change is addressed on a global basis much of the Caribbean and its economy will quite literally disappear beneath the sea.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday that the USA had “a terrific record” of reducing our greenhouse gas emissions before the Paris agreement and that he doesn’t think ongoing efforts in that area will stop now. But the evangelical environmentalists said the decision was out of line with Biblical priorities because it would degrade the environment and hurt the poor. And of course, the partisan gap on this issue makes it clear that Democrats will tilt against his decision on substantive grounds, in addition to the underlying partisanship, which makes them more negative on nearly anything a Republican president might do. Airlines have been spending billions on new, more fuel-efficient planes – fuel is an airline’s second-biggest expense after labor.

“You won’t hear that from the environmental left”. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”. The current starvation and food shortages in the Horn of Africa that have led to higher food prices in Kenya and other parts of East Africa can be attributed to changing weather patterns brought about by climate change.