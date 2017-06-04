U.S. exit from Paris deal leaves everyone wondering what happens next

In reacting to Trump’s announcement that he was withdrawing the USA from the Paris climate accord, China reaffirmed its commitment to the landmark agreement and is poised to spend heavily in coming years on renewables.

Trump’s announcement on Thursday that he would take the United States out of the Paris deal, saying it would undermine the US economy and cost jobs, drew anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry.

European heavyweights France, Germany and Italy said in a joint statement on Thursday that they regretted Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord, while affirming their “strongest commitment” to implement its measures.

Instead, Trump sided with conservatives and his pro-fossil-fuel energy policy.

Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, Trump had alleged that India and China have been left accountable in the agreement. French President Emmanuel Macron even invited scientists to relocate to France, saying in a speech televised in English, “Make our planet great again“.

Given Mr Trump’s record in office, this was predictable, but what it may do is strengthen the resolve of other countries to do more to save the planet.

“Our joint leadership provides businesses, investors and researchers – in Europe, China and around the world – with the certainty they need to build a global low-carbon economy”, he said.

In the wake of the Trump administration’s sudden withdrawal from the global stage, local leaders - especially, though not limited to, those in progressive areas of the country - are recommitting to their work on climate policy.

Robert Orr, one of the architects of the Paris accord and a former special advisor to the UN secretary general on climate change, told AFP that the United States had already been on track to achieve about half its Paris reductions commitment. Elon Musk, chairman and CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla, lobbied Trump to stick with the agreement, as did Jeff Immelt, CEO of wind turbine maker GE.

In a statement, the Japanese government called Trump’s decision “regrettable”.

Trump said the US could re-enter negotiations on the climate pact, but that idea was dismissed by the EU Commissioner for Climate Action Miguel Arias Cañete, who said Friday that “the 29 articles of the Paris Agreement are not to be renegotiated, they are to be implemented”.

Despite the pressure, Trump made the right decision, because the Paris accord was a bad deal for the U.S.

His comments come a day after Mr Trump announced he was pulling out of the global accord, signed by almost 200 countries in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle global warming. Meanwhile, the renewables boom has proven too much for China’s electricity grid to fully absorb, causing some energy to go to waste. Following Trump’s Paris announcement, the City of Portland, Oregon, as well as its surrounding county, pledged to obtain 100 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2050 - including energy, transportation, and industry.

Scientists say every fraction of a degree change in average temperatures can lead to noticeable swings in local weather patterns, though exact consequences are hard to predict. “Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants”.

Many world leaders have condemned the USA withdrawal. Trump’s rhetoric at last week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits prompted Merkel to pronounce on Sunday that “the times in which we could rely on others are to some extent over, as I have experienced in the last two days”, referring to the G7 summit in which Trump would not commit to the Paris accord.

Trump also wants to increase drilling in offshore areas and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy admitted that the benefit of the USA emission reductions would be in demonstrating leadership and not reductions in global temperatures. “There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement“.