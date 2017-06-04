U.S. gives Israel another $75 million in defense aid

Similarly, he said, “In my meeting with my very good friend, Benjamin, I can tell you also that he is reaching for peace”.

Beyond the niceties, Trump won some real concessions during the trip.

The following are highlights of the statements Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump made before having dinner with their wives at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.

Troops injures a Palestinian teenager in Gaza as US President Trump visit Bethlehem.

“Because he’s an unusual person and unpredictable, he has some leverage”, Shapiro told JTA.

“They were all saying I did”, the president added.

“This fundamental truth stands before my eyes when I stand firmly and resolutely against elements in the world who seek to deny our sovereignty in Jerusalem and seek to return us to indefensible borders, and I never forget where we came from and where we are headed, and I am not talking only about Jerusalem, but about our entire homeland, the Land of Israel“. So far, there are no takers, and while President Trump has talked up such a move, even with him it appears to be more or less permanently on hold. Apparently satisfied with recent tweaks in Israel’s West Bank policy, Trump made no reference to Jewish settlements in the territory. If Trump had chose to throw two states out the window, then moving the American embassy to Jerusalem or recognizing a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – both moves that Israeli rightwing media outlets and commentators predicted were going to happen this week while Trump was in the country – would not be problematic from his perspective as they would not impact any potential agreement.

Without naming anyone in particular, Rubin tells OneNewsNow that Trump is getting “bad advice” from his advisers about moving the USA embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a campaign promise that has yet to be realized. It later corrected his title to president of the Palestinian Authority. “We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single unified voice”.

“Don’t allow your name to go down in the history books of the State of Israel as the prime minister who missed the greatest opportunity that Israel has known to avoid 50 more years of tears and bereavement”.

The papers printed pictures of Israeli forces cracking down on Palestinian protesters against the parade, which was described by Amnesty International as a violation of international law and Palestinian rights, according to al-Ayyam.

In the first public comment by an Israeli official, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Wednesday he was uneasy over the deal, calling it part of a “crazy” regional arms race. But ultimately, he said, they would struggle to summon the necessary political will.

It would keep the Netanyahu government in power, Shai said. Between that and the crippling poverty among the occupied Palestinians, it also underscores that this is very much part of the West Bank.

Several other presidents have visited the Western Wall, but none of those trips occurred while they were in office.

Palestinian protesters shout slogans and hold placards outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem during a demonstration in support of prisoners refusing food in Israeli jails, on May 23, 2017, during a visit of the U.S. president to the West Bank town. He said Israel and the Palestinians do not expect Trump to be around for long given the investigations into potential collusion between his associates and Russian Federation. It’s not easy. I’ve heard it’s one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we’re going to get there eventually, I hope. As regards reigniting peace talks, this is just the beginning and the USA administration is finding its feet.

But Brom and Shapiro agreed that Trump’s domestic situation does not affect his clout with Israel and the Palestinians.

Nevertheless, Trump managed to do plenty of things during his visit. But that would require skillful diplomacy.

Trump initially expressed openness to alternatives to a two-state solution in February, during a meeting with Netanyahu at the White House.