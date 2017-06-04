U.S. grants Israel extra defence aid

“President Trump promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, and as recently as two weeks ago, Vice President Mike Pence told Christian and Jewish leaders gathered at the White House to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day that President Trump was “seriously considering” moving the embassy to Jerusalem”, Staver said.

Palestinian protesters shout slogans and hold placards outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem during a demonstration in support of prisoners refusing food in Israeli jails, on May 23, 2017, during a visit of the U.S. president to the West Bank town.

Trump became the first sitting president to visit the Western Wall, the last remnant of the biblical Temple and Judaism’s holiest site, saying he was “deeply moved” and that “it will leave an impression on me forever”.

At the same time, his verbal commitment to tackling arguably the world’s most intractable conflict has not been matched by bold ideas or new initiatives.

In a country where symbolism is so important, President Donald Trump made a number of important gestures during his visit to the Holy Land this week, leaving Israelis elated and Palestinians disappointed. He said he thought the trip showcased the importance of the U.S. -Israel relationship. Despite the Kotel’s significance in Judaism and Israel’s control over a united Jerusalem, the global community-including the USA -does not officially recognize the Western Wall as part of Israel.

“Our fundamental problem is with the occupation and settlements, and failure of Israel to recognize the state of Palestine in the same way we recognize it, which undermines the realization of the two-state solution”.

Trump’s religious tour ended in Vatican City, where he met with Pope Francis.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush addressed the Knesset during visits; Barack Obama opted to speak at a university. Israeli and Arab officials alike clamored to take a photo with a besieged President who is reveling in the accolades of the moment and doing his best not to think about the dark clouds awaiting him back home.

After visiting Saudi Arabia and Israel, President Trump, will be in Rome tomorrow.

Several other presidents have visited the Western Wall, but none of those trips occurred while they were in office.

In April, White House spokesman Sean Spicer triggered an uproar when he said Hitler did not sink to the level of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by using chemical weapons on his own people.

Trump declared that he would not call the attackers “monsters”, a term he believes they would prefer, instead choosing “losers”, a longtime favorite Trump insult and one he has directed at comedian Rosie O’Donnell, Cher and others. The U.S. president also omitted a key phrase.