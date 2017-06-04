U.S. hackers could have framed Russia: Putin

After multiple claims from Western officials that Russian Federation has interfered in national elections, Putin conceded that some “patriotic” people may have been pushed to “fight against those who speak badly about Russian Federation”. “They can be in Russian Federation, in Asia … even in America, Latin America”, Putin said.

He added that while watching the US campaign unfold, he would sometimes think that Mr. Trump was going “over the top”. “It’s time to stop that useless and harmful chatter”. “But we know what such sentiments lead to – it doesn’t end in anything good”, he said.

Asked about the “fingerprints”, IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers, Putin said they could have been rigged and cannot serve as credible evidence to support the hacking claims. It reminds me of anti-Semitism, when everything is Jews’ fault.

Once again asked to comment on the situation surrounding Russian diplomats in the USA, who allegedly tried to tempt some Trump people into favoring Russia, Putin reacted quite emotionally, saying he was exhausted of the “hysteria” which the U.S. “fails to cease“.

Mr Putin’s remarks opened room for verbal manoeuvring by Moscow – and also by President Trump – amid multiple investigations in the United States into Russian meddling.

Yet Putin has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years.

Putin also said that Mr. Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the US leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal takes effect, adding that USA participation is essential for the success of global efforts.

Russia’s relations with the West have slumped to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War due to the crisis in Ukraine and differences over Syria.

“Maybe someone has a pill that will cure this hysteria“, Putin added.

Russian Federation remains under United States and European Union sanctions because of its involvement in the Ukraine conflict and annexation of Crimea.

While he continued to deny any state role in the hacking, his comments to reporters in Russian Federation departed from the Kremlin’s previous position: that it played no role whatsoever in the hacking of the US Democratic National Committee.

President Putin recalled that Russian Federation and the United States are influential world powers and asserted that the two sides maintain a dialog within the framework of different formats in the Group of 20 in the APEC and other organizations and interact on key global and regional issues.

Reports recently emerged that Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner discussed creating a secret line of backchannel communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016.

Putin blamed the allegations on “internal political bickering“. “They’re talking such drivel…” What’s an ambassador supposed to do?