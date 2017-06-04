U.S. industry captains quit Trump advisory councils post Paris accord exit decision

Bloomberg pledged up to $15 million to fund the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change Executive Secretariat, a program helping countries meet their commitments under the Paris agreement.

Haley said Trump believes the USA should take responsibility for changing climate.

He said the U.S. would stop implementing measures to meet its commitments under the agreement to cut emissions by 26-28% on 2005 levels by 2025, and end funding for poor countries to cope with climate change.

Our mission has always been to leave the world better than we found it.

US President announced the exit from the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation on June 1, 2017.

But hang on, there is one poll that might give Mr Trump reason to think he’s onto a victor: while Americans believe climate change is happening, many of them don’t believe it will happen to them. Elon Musk, who had already revealed that he would quit the Trump government if they went ahead with the withdrawal kept his word and left the advisory council.

“The UK’s position on the Paris agreement remains as it always has been”, she said. Within the USA, the announcement saw protests amidst questions about President Trump’s views on climate change.

Announcing his decision on Thursday, Mr Trump claimed the Paris deal allows countries such as China and India to carry on polluting at the expense of the USA economy and jobs.

Thursday night, Montreal City Hall was lit up in green, in solidarity with the countries still committed to the Paris climate pact.

President Trump had previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese to damage USA manufacturing.

And four different times, Pruitt basically gave this response: “All the discussions we had over the last several weeks was focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?”

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the USA effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations. That’s the discussions I’ve had with the President. It’s what we do.

He added: ‘As the mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement for our people, our economy and future’. “We will reach out and reciprocate with nations who seek to achieve that”, he asserted. We are going to continue to be a leader in the environment.