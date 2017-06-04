U.S. to Uphold Decision on Withdrawal From TPP

The meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, was the biggest global trade gathering since US President Donald Trump upended the old order with his “America First” trade policy, created to protect American jobs.

That changed approach has been evident in Hanoi at the meeting among countries that account for over 40 percent of world trade.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures while attending a joint press conference held on the sideline of the Apec 23rd Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Hanoi May 21, 2017.

The two shared concerns about the unfair trade practices of a “third party”, and agreed to strengthen cooperation against that threat, Mr Seko said.

“Our view is that we want free trade, we want fair trade, we want a system that leads to greater market efficiency throughout the world”, he said.

A draft seen by Reuters of the APEC meeting statement to be issued today emphasized free trade and warned of the dangers of protectionism. Lighthizer was due to meet about a dozen counterparts there, including China’s representative, a United States official said.

Lighthizer, a 69-year-old trade lawyer who has a reputation as a tough negotiator stretching back to the Reagan era, was only confirmed by the Senate as U.S. trade representative on May 11 and sworn in on May 15.

Japan and New Zealand had been leading efforts to get the remaining 11 countries to continue with the agreement.

Beijing is pushing its own Asia-based free-trade pact called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The PM says he TPP “has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the USA has pulled back”.

He said China was a firm advocate of the RCEP agreement and noted that the countries engaged in the talks are now the world’s most dynamic economies and cover the largest population. Discussions will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

“One of the reasons we made a decision to be part of the TPP was the potential access to the American market”, he said.

“It’s still relatively early days, but we want to move as efficiently, as quickly as we can to lock in the gains of the TPP-11”, Mr Ciobo said.

Commenting on the prospects for the TPP, New Zealand Minister of Industry and Trade Todd Michael McClay expressed hope that the deal would be deployed, bringing benefits to businesses and people.

“That will take some time”.

The outcome contrasted with a ministerial meeting in Peru in November previous year, which issued a strong statement against protectionism. “We think the agreement is well balanced”.

“It does not mean that we won’s engage in this area”.

The RCEP talks, which began in 2012, have been given new impetus by the USA withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Agreement.

Renegotiating the existing North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a bigger immediate priority for Washington.

Australia’s Trade Minister, Steve Ciobo, who has been keen to revive the deal after the United States pulled out in January, hailed the move a great outcome.