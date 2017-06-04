U.S. will continue to reduce greenhouse emissions, says Tillerson

In Trump’s speech announcing the planned withdrawal of the USA from the Paris Agreement, the president said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

He said he would notify the U.N. Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that US cities, states, businesses and others will aim to meet the United States’ commitment to reducing emissions 26 percent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

A lot of them took to Twitter to express their dismay over the decision.

If Pence needs a reason, NASA has it: A report entitled, “Climate change: How do we know?”, noted that “scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal” and that global warming is now happening at a rate “ten times faster than the average rate of ice-age-recovery warming”.

Mr Trump sparked dismay and anger among world leaders by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases.

Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General’s special envoy for Cities and Climate Change, said the United States has led the world on emission reductions over the past decade.

“Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it”, Cook said in the email. Moments after announcing the pull out, Trump himself tweeted: “My job as President is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field”.

However, Trump declared, emphasizing every word: “As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”. “The Paris agreement is here to stay and the 29 articles of the Paris agreement are not to be renegotiated”, he said Friday. But the national targets are voluntary, leaving room for the US and the almost 200 other countries in the agreement to alter their commitments.

“I want the world to know that the USA will meet its Paris commitments and that through partnerships among cities, states and businesses we will seek to remain part of the Paris agreement process”, Bloomberg said.

Congressional Republicans applauded the decision, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky saying Trump had “put families and jobs ahead of left-wing ideology and should be commended”.

Business investors seemed pleased, with stock prices, already up for the day, bumping higher as he spoke and the Dow Jones industrial average rising 135 points for the day.

The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China. But Trump’s statement was clear and direct. “There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement”.