U.S. ‘will hit green targets’ despite Trump decision

“It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action”.

“Non-compliance with commitments in the Paris accord by a government which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases and is one of the most polluting countries, is unacceptable”, said Ghasemi. “Just the opposite – we are forging ahead”, he said in a statement Thursday shortly after the president moved to leave the deal.

The U.S. president made a decision to back out of commitments of his predecessor Obama, who had set a reduction target in greenhouse gases at 26 to 28 percent by 2025 compared to 2005 as part of the historic agreement reached in December 2015 in Paris.

Mr Bloomberg is the United Nations special envoy for cities and climate change.

“After weeks of intense negotiations between his counselors for and against, the American president has dug in”.

In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it was time to “make the planet great again”.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told CNN that while he does not “believe [climate change] is a hoax“, he does not speak for the President. It is even possible that he has none. Like many other Trump advisors that did not agree completely with Trumps’s ways, Musk argued that his access to the commander-in-chief gave him the chance to change Trump’s mind.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement Thursday, other top CEOs in the US urged the president not to withdraw the USA from the Paris agreement, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Exxon CEO Darren Woods. Noting that the USA has significant steps to reduce its Carbon dioxide footprint to levels of the pre-1990s, Pruitt said this was achieved largely because of technology, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, that has allowed a conversion to and natural gas and the generation of electricity.

Scott said yesterday that Vermont also is joining the US Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement, which was started by the Democratic governors of California, New York, and Washington.

Trump’s Rose Garden announcement that pulled the USA out of the Paris agreement was reportedly based on research published by MIT researchers previous year. Similar sentiments were shared by Britain, Belgium and other European countries.

“We have known for months that there was this risk”.

“He added that India had made its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars from developed countries and claimed the current India will be allowed to double its coal production and so will China”.

“Thank you, everybody”, Trump said.

“This announcement at least has the merit of clarity”.

Others, including India, signaled their commitment to the accord, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said that while the United States should have remained in the 2015 deal, he would not judge Trump, and warned about the accord’s impact on jobs and poverty. We have often given an extremely false image of China in worldwide negotiations, accusing it of being a big polluter.

“The bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States”.

Trump pulled the USA out of the non-binding deal, which obligated the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.