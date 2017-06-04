UA nonstop LAX to SIN flight

United Airlines announced Thursday they would launch nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Singapore starting on October 27. This surpasses United’s existing service between San Francisco International Airport and Singapore which started previous year.

Currently, United operates daily non-stop flights between Singapore and San Francisco, and has provided the service for more than 30 years.

The new schedule, subject to government approval, will see UA 38 depart Changi Airport at 11am daily, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport at 10.15 am the same day, with a flying time of about 15hr.

United intends for the extra long flight to be flown on the Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner”, which is designed for long flights.

Marcel Fuchs, United’s vice-president of Atlantic and Pacific sales, said: “With this new exclusive nonstop flight from Singapore to Los Angeles, we will offer customers multiple opportunities to connect our hub in Los Angeles to hundreds of destinations served by United in the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America”. It also revealed plans to bring back the Singapore to Los Angeles flight in 2018 when a new variant of the A350-900 aircrafts will begin operations.

United, once again a step ahead of Singapore, now holds a monopoly on the market Singapore coveted for so long. Although United still flies from Hong Kong to Singapore in an attempt to allow customers an all-United, one-stop journey to the small nation, this marks a major development in the rivalry between the two Star Alliance carriers.

