Uber posts $708 million loss and says finance head left

“Its loss, excluding employee stock compensation and other items, was $708 million, narrower than the $991 million reported three months earlier”.

Uber reported a Q1 revenue of $3.4bn (£2.6bn), an 18 per cent increase from last quarter.

According to the company, Gautam Gupta will leave the company in July to join an unspecified San Francisco-based startup as COO. While he was head of finance, Uber has been without a chief financial officer since 2015, when Brent Callinicos departed his post, eventually to land at Hyperloop One. Gupta, who has long served as de facto CFO even though he never earned the title, helped oversee investor calls and run the finance team.

Uber, the most valuable private tech firm in the world, has started disclosing its results only recently, which is a rare step.

Uber is growing its revenue and losing less money than it was at the end of a year ago, according to first-quarter financial numbers shared by the company this week.

Uber said it is searching for a true chief financial officer who can woo Wall Street.

Although Uber is facing all manner of internal and external problems, and in spite of a group of formidable competitors, it is still by far the dominant company in this market. Uber is said to have gotten its first look yesterday at a long-awaited report from former Attorney General Eric Holder, who has been conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Then, after Bloomberg published a video of Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver, the embattled chief executive officer said he would seek leadership help.

Another day, another nugget of bad news for Uber. It has been a rough year for Uber as besides Gautam Gupta, dozens of top executives have left Uber since February. He also said that his energy and enthusiasm is unmatchable.

Uber, valued at US$69 billion, has raised more than US$15 billion in funding in its seven-year history. And as Reeves Wiedeman noted in NY magazine on Monday, it lost a staggering $2 billion, at least, in 2015, plus a further $2.8 billion in total a year ago against a reported $6.5 billion in sales.