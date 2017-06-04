UCLFinal: Real Madrid Lifts UEFA Champions League Trophy!

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet more weight to an already glittering CV as he and Real Madrid made Champions League history on Saturday night, before quickly turning his attention to his detractors.

By following up on their Champions League triumph a year ago against Atletico Madrid, Real have also become the first European side to reach consecutive Club World Cups. “I feel like a young boy”.

Saturday was a day full of rumours linking Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata with Man United.

“James is wanted by many teams in Europe, and for me Manchester United are the favourites to get him”, Balague said. “Today is a truly historic day for Real Madrid, for all Madrid fans”.

The victory was a blow to Gianluigi Buffon, the 39-year-old Juventus goalkeeper who has won virtually every other title, including the World Cup. AC Milan is second with seven but hasn’t won since 2007. Winning the league helped calm us down a lot. “It is a huge disappointment. It leaves you with an open mouth, the episodes that never went our way”, he said, referring to Casemiro’s deflected strike that put Real 2-1 up. The club which has won six straight Serie A titles and has a chequered past was seen as the underdog, but in their own way Real Madrid were demonstrating that the relentless pursuit of glory matters more. “They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

‘It has been an incredible end to the season by us.

“They came out in the second half, turned the screw, and literally blew this team away”. Ronaldo scored twice in the final, finishing the season with 16 goals in his last 10 games.

Madrid are the current holders of the UEFA Super Cup, having beaten Sevilla in the 2016 final, and will be looking win the trophy for the third time in three years.

“Everybody knows that Cristiano is very important”.

The smallest city to host European football’s biggest game showed that size does not matter when it comes to putting on the ideal party.