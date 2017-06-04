UEFA Champions League final live, Juventus vs Real Madrid, live football score

Ronaldo scored two of the goals, making him the leading scorer in the competition for the fifth straight season with 12 – one more than Lionel Messi. However, not since AC Milan in 1990 – in the old European Champion Clubs’ Cup days – had a club retained the trophy, and Madrid did precisely that against Juventus in Welsh capital.

Madrid had a lot to thank Keylor Navas for in the opening minutes. The prolific No. 7 combined brilliantly with right-back Dani Carvajal on the break.

“The first half was hard, but in the second we were quickly superior”.

Real took control after the interval, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s deflected shot restoring the lead before Ronaldo sealed victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side after poking home from close range following Luka Modric’s cross.

While Ronaldo, for years renowned as a tricky winger and provider, has evolved his game to focus much more on a centre-forward role, Zidane remained primarily the midfield fulcrum around which all his teams turned. Juan Cuadrado was dismissed for Juve six minutes from time.

It was all wrapped up in the 90th minute with a goal from substitute Marco Asensio who came on for Isco.

The lineups for the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final have been announced, with both Juventus and Real Madrid trotting out with an expected but extremely strong starting XI for the showpiece event at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

-Mario Mandzukic became the third player to score in two European Cup/Champions League finals for two different teams, following Ronaldo, for Manchester United and Real, and Velibor Vasovic, for Partizan Belgrade and Ajax Amsterdam.

Zidane was also confident there would be goals on Saturday and dismissed the widely-touted view of the game as Real’s effervescent attack against Juve’s rugged defence.