Uganda: Barclays PLC Sells Controlling Stake in African Unit

The U.K. bank said it raised GBP2.22 billion ($2.85 billion) from the sale of Barclays Africa Group Ltd. shares after it shed more of its stake than initially expected due to strong investor demand.

Johannesburg-based ABSA Bank is the main business inside Barclays Africa Group.

JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts led by Raul Sinha upgraded their rating on Barclays shares to “overweight” following the larger sale, saying it narrowed the firm’s gap to peers on capital ratios and could provide the ability to boost dividends.

Citing insiders, the news company said that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will likely acquire “a large minority chunk of the shares on offer”.

“The overwhelming investor interest in this book build process that took place overnight has given Barclays PLC the opportunity to expedite this process”, the statement said.

Barclays Bank Egypt and Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, which sit outside Barclays Africa Group, will also be sold.

Offloading its stake in Barclays Africa will raise funds that can be used to lift the group’s capital position after a Bank of England stress test previous year showed it had “some capital inadequacies”.

Staley said the sale marks a “key milestone” in the bank’s strategy and restructuring. The target is that by 2019, Barclays PLC will only hold a 15 per cent stake in BAGL.

Barclays Africa has three years from the date of the sell-down to rebrand itself.

“The significance of this sell-down is that Barclays PLC is no longer the controlling shareholder of Barclays Africa, which now has a diverse shareholder portfolio made up of very supportive, long-term, institutional and individual investors”.

Barclays faces other regulatory obstacles, with an ongoing probe by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) into its 2008 cash call at the height of the financial crisis and allegations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over mortgage mis-selling.