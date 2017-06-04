UK Conservatives’ lead over Labour seen narrowing: Panelbase

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election on June 8, The Times newspaper says, quoting research by polling firm YouGov.

The pound fell 0.5 percent to US$1.2791 as of 9:56 am in London on Wednesday, after earlier touching US$1.2769, the lowest since April 21.

A total of seven polls carried out over the past week have shown May’s lead over Labour narrowing, with some suggesting she might not win the landslide predicted just a month ago.

Investors have shrugged off a fresh YouGov poll showing the Conservatives’ lead over Labour down to just three points, as pollsters present a mixed picture of voter intentions ahead of next week’s general election.

Jim Messina, a polling and data adviser for the Conservative Party who worked on Barack Obama’s campaign, said the YouGov numbers were stupid and that he had spent the day laughing at them.

The pound got a fright on this news-YouGov’s projections showed Labour poised to gain nearly 30 seats and give them a hypothetical chance of forming a center-left coalition government with other opposition parties.

“The movement in the polls over this campaign is bigger than in any election I’ve covered since 1945”, veteran poll watcher David Butler said on Twitter.

Mr Cooke said: “The more people see of Jeremy Corbyn, the more they appreciate what he is trying to do, the wheels seem to be coming off the Tory wagon”.

YouGov have admitted there is a wide margin for error with their projection model with their results possibly indicating also as few as 274 Torie seats or as high as 345. Labour’s projected 257 plus minority party seats would add up to 340, creating what would be a minority government of another coalition.

YouGov surveyed 1,875 British adults between May 30 and 31.

Sensing the momentum, Corbyn tried to shift the debate away from Brexit on Wednesday by going on the attack on public services, traditionally one of Labour’s strong cards.

May had ruled out any face-to-face debates during the campaign and Corbyn had followed suit, before changing his stance. Farron said later. “The prime minister is not here tonight”. However, a deal is unlikely seeing as the party infamously opposes Brexit and many other Conservative initiatives.

Rebutting questions from journalists during a visit to factory workers in Bath, southwest England, May denied she was scared of the scrutiny.

As we in Northern Ireland have already discovered, Mrs May is not the impressive figure others think she is and certainly her limited engagement to date does not suggest a prime minister taking a close interest in issues including the collapse of power-sharing and the impact of a hard border. Labour is on 39 percent, up three points and its highest level since 2014, before Jeremy Corbyn became party leader.