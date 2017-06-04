UK Conservatives pledge no tax hike for top earners

The Labour leader said: “I was talking to representatives of the republican movement, yes”.

The Prime Minister replied: “No it’s not, sir”.

The “demand” for “health, work, home, education, and care in time of need” as delivered by “planned” means and “under democratic control” are evocative of a more fiercely leftist politics than most American candidates – or British for that matter – have been willing to endorse for decades. The party is led by Tim Farron, 47, who began his campaign by telling Britons they should have the option of rejecting Brexit in a second referendum and remaining within the EU.

“Climate change, as we know over recent days with Donald Trump’s announcement, is quite simply the biggest challenge confronting humanity, and our ambitious target will spur the bold and decisive action that has so far been lacking”, she said. “I will decide on the circumstances at the time”.

On the eve of the start of its all-important Brexit negotiations, the last thing the United Kingdom can afford is a prolonged period of political uncertainty.

“The dementia tax is itself unfair but what’s made matters even worse is the way Theresa May announced a cap and then failed to say how much it would be”. “I would sign a letter with any other leader that would deplore that, straightaway”.

The new Labour leader, who is a committed socialist, was first elected leader in 2015 and then reelected in 2016.

Instead of helping May, the nihilistic “we don’t believe in anything, we don’t trust anybody” mood that helped the “leave” campaign win the Brexit vote is now working in the Labour Party’s favor.

“We are contesting all the constituencies”.

Mr Corbyn said Labour was “not looking to do deals with anybody” when asked if he would seek the support of the SNP. Ex-miners who moved from Labour to UKIP 2 years ago told us they were now going to vote “for her”. While 65.1% of voters are sticking with their view, whether they planned to vote Conservative or not, 16.3% are still undecided about whether the policy will make them reconsider.

Mr Corbyn said that under his plans, some small businesses would face no rise in corporation tax rates.

But Mrs May said: “I’m not refusing to take part in debates, because I’m here answering questions from you”. It’s worth it to make sure school headteachers don’t have to collect at the school gate in order to pay the teachers’ salaries.

She added: “We are putting record levels of funding into the NHS and will continue to put money into the NHS”. However, the way that this election is going, that claim could prove to be one lacking in any real substance. “Any circumstances where anyone is prepared to use nuclear weapon is disastrous for the whole planet”, Mr Corbyn said.

Nuclear weapons and Trident were the trickiest topic for the Labour leader, and he came in for repeated questioning on whether he would ever consider using the bomb. Labour’s slogan, “For the many, not the few“, sounds like a Labour Party slogan, not something chosen by a public relations team.

“You’d have Diane Abbott who can’t add up sitting around the cabinet table, John McDonnell who’s a Marxist, Nicola Sturgeon who wants to break our country up, and Tim Farron who wants to take us back into the European Union, the direct opposite of what the people want”.

“If they do, I am confident that we can fulfill the promise of Brexit together and build a Britain that is stronger, fairer and even more prosperous than it is today”, May said.