Labour has reached 37 per cent in the polls, up two, after the publication of a manifesto which pledged to nationalise the water industry and railways as well as part of the energy market.

Page said that Labour’s share of the vote included many younger voters who had not voted before.

The increase in the Conservative Party’s lead reported by ORB contrasted with many other recent polls which have shown its lead narrowing.

“I called a general election because I believe the British people have a right to vote and say who they want to see leading them through the Brexit process”, she said.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 261 seats, YouGov’s model showed on Saturday, up from 257 on Friday.

She focused on Brexit and attacks on Labour over the question of leadership.

Senior polling experts have privately admitted being aware of groups of Labour activists – some of which are led by grassroots Jeremy Corbyn-supporting group Momentum – urging left wingers to apply to attend political events pretending to be Conservatives so as to give the impression Labour won the debate.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that she was confident that Britain could get a good deal in negotiations to leave the European Union, but would be prepared to walk away without an accord on departure terms if necessary.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said voting Conservative in the General Election on Thursday was “the only way” people could be sure income tax would not go up.

YouGov said May’s lead was down to four percent, ICM said her lead had narrowed to 11 points from 14, Opinium said her lead had fallen to six from 19 points at the start of the campaign.

“What people will know when they go to vote on Thursday is that it is the Conservative Party that always has been and is and always will be a low-tax party”, she said.Her comments were echoed by her finance minister, Philip Hammond, though May has stoked speculation about Hammond’s future by refusing to say whether she will reappoint him if she wins the election.

“If the prime minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes – the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying.