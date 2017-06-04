UK facing a ‘new trend’ of terrorism

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, Theresa May has said, after the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months.

“Defeating this is one of the greatest challenges of our time“. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Meanwhile in Barking, east London, there was an armed police operation, but Scotland Yard were unable to immediately confirm whether there was any link to the attacks.

“There were plainclothes officers, people off duty who were there helping the injured as well as tackling the terrorists”. Major parties temporarily suspended national campaigning on Sunday. Speaking outside Downing Street, Mrs May said that although there was no direct link between the three incidents, “terrorism breeds terrorism“. It will not be defeated by the maintenance of a counter-terrorism operation. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

A police forensic investigator works behind an abandoned bus on London Bridge after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including a transport police officer and an off-duty officer, were treated at hospitals across London.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Sunday that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Britain’s Interior Minister Amber Rudd said Britain’s terror threat level, which now stands at severe, had not been increased to its highest level of critical because authorities believed “that they have got all the main perpetrators”. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

The former Labour Cabinet minister added that there needed to be a review of the controversial “Prevent” anti-extremism strategy, which some critics say has been heavy-handed and counter-productive. “Ended it giving CPR to innocent victims attacked at London Bridge”, he wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. He saw at least six people on the ground after the van veered on and off the pavement. “It was horrendous”, he said.

At least seven people were killed and three suspects were shot dead in two terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market late on Saturday. Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind”.

A man who gave only his first name, Ben, told BBC radio that he “saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times” near Borough Market.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck. They put pressure on the stab wound”.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an advance backed by a US-led coalition, had sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

May’s office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her sympathy. Police said the suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes.

The Prime Minister said campaigning will resume tomorrow after the Conservatives and the Labour Party confirmed they would suspend campaigning out of respect today.