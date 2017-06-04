UK leader: Islamic extremism must be contained after attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology Sunday for an attack by three men who smashed a van into pedestrians and attacked revellers with knives in the heart of London, killing seven people.

The three attackers involved in the attacks, who were wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes of the first call being made.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including a transport police officer and an off-duty officer, were treated at hospitals across London.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

At the time of the attacks – around 10:00 p.m. local time (2100 UTC) – streets around London Bridge and Borough Market were crowded with people enjoying a Saturday night out in the district’s fashionable bars and restaurants.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives. It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

An Australian and four French nationals were among those hospitalized, their governments said, while a Spaniard was slightly wounded. Some suffered life-threatening injuries.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere confirmed on Sunday that two Germans were hurt in the attack, including one person who was severely injured.

Grande and other acts were due to give a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

It was raised to the most serious rating of critical in the days after the Manchester bombing, before returning to the second highest level of severe last weekend. So in light of what we are learning about the changing threat, we need to review Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to make sure the police and security services have all the powers they need.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for more worldwide control of the internet to take away terrorists’ “safe spaces” to spread their ideology and gain recruits.

May also warned there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, promising to review counterterrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases.

Parties in Northern Ireland have suspended political campaigning as a mark of respect for the victims.

Speaking outside Downing Street after she chaired the emergency COBRA meeting with senior security chiefs, May said said, “Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump wrote.

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world.

When it stopped, he said three people got out and he thought they were going to help the people who had been hit.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”.

The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.