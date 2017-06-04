UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would ensure Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May takes part in a general election broadcast.

Mr Corbyn’s attempt, in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, to draw a link between British involvement in military interventions overseas and terrorism at home led to allegations he was making excuses for extremists.

The PM said the United Kingdom faces the challenge of an ageing society, adding about her party’s proposals: “It’s about ensuring that nobody is going to have to sell their house to pay for care in their lifetime”.

Mrs May was pressed about the Conservative Party’s social care plans, dubbed the “dementia tax”, with one elderly audience member asking: “Why should we in my generation vote for you?”

But Paxman set the tone by saying that if he were an European Union negotiator who had observed all her recent flip flops, he would think of her as a “blowhard who collapses at the first sound of gunfire”.

Corbyn was quizzed by an audience member who said he had “openly supported the IRA in the past”.

Mr Corbyn faced questioning on his attitude to security issues and past comments about the IRA and the Falklands War.

The Labour leader said he had been seeking a “dialogue” in the 1970s and 1980s and that he had marked a minute’s silence “for everyone who died in Northern Ireland”.

And in one of his better moments during the programme, he pointed to his ear first and then his mouth, and said: “Leadership is as much about using this as using this”.

On the whole, though, Mr Paxman’s jeering irritability backfired – and made Mr Corbyn appear, at least in comparison, calm and reasonable.

Corbyn, meanwhile, emphasised that Labour’s manifesto was anti-austerity, promising more funding for the NHS.

One voter shouted “you’ve clearly failed” when confronting her about protecting schools.

Jeremy Corbyn has rejected suggestions he would abolish the British monarchy, saying: “It’s not on anybody’s agenda, it’s certainly not on my agenda”.

When asked whether it was fair that winter fuel allowance should be means-tested in England but not in Scotland, Mrs May said this was due to devolution and that the Scottish Government could make separate decisions on the issue.

“It’s not just about the numbers of police – people often focus on the numbers of police. My point was that we need more police not less – that’s why we’ve pledged to provide 10,000 more police on our streets – and we need a foreign policy that doesn’t leave large areas of the world ungoverned so that we have a more secure future for all of us”.

“Are you happy there are so many people waiting for hospital operations, a million waiting for social care?”

She told him: “We will put an absolute cap on the level of money that people have to spend on care”.

The SNP’s Patrick Grady said: “I think we’ve found out why the prime minister has been so reluctant to take part in leaders’ debates tonight“.

While the statement was met with a round of cheers and applause from the audience, May got a far colder reception online, with hashtag #TheresaMayGIFs created to show her supposedly poor performance during the Q&A session that followed.

In a speech on Tuesday, she will say that a hardening position by the remainder of the European Union means that she needs a clear mandate from voters. “In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”.

Mr Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May have been questioned separately by studio audiences and interviewed by Jeremy Paxman, after the PM refused to go head-to-head with other party leaders in a debate.