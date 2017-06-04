UK parties suspend election campaign after London attack

Labour and the Conservatives have suspended national campaigning, but the Prime Minister said they would resume a full schedule tomorrow.

London’s Thames river police said it was working with the lifeboat rescue service to help evacuate people caught up in the attack, described by police as a terrorist incident.

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

“They were stabbing everyone”.

One witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians at London Bridge.

But instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

British police have asked for people with photos or videos of the incidents to hand them to authorities so they can be used as possible evidence.

A third incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing but was unrelated to the terror attacks, police said.

The police said three persons they believed to be the attackers were shot dead.

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

Britain’s terror threat was recently lowered from “critical”, which had been put in place after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last month in Manchester.

The US State Department issued a statement condemning the attacks as “cowardly”.

May was due to chair an emergency cabinet meeting this morning.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running”.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past two years.

Dr Miranda Fay Thomas, of Oxford’s St Anne’s College and London’s The Globe Theatre, tweeted following the attacks, sharing her sympathies with the victims.

She said: “Today, we are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination”. Donald Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there”.

Six people were killed and more than 40 injured when three knife-wielding men attacked a restaurant after mowing down crowds with a van in what London police say was a terrorist attack in the British capital.

An hour after reports of a van ploughing into people on London Bridge, the USA president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

An image shared by a photographer on social media showed a man on the ground with what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist by the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

A number of controlled explosions were heard in the area several hours after the attack.

Police responded late Saturday to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge. The suspects were shot dead by police.

“There was a van that crashed into the fences on London Bridge”.

Another witness who gave his name as Ben told the BBC that he was with his wife Natalie when the attacks occurred.

The president says the travel ban, a centerpiece of his 2016 campaign, is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

“Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random”.

Facebook activated its safety check function for people in London to let their loved ones know they are safe and local residents offered accommodation for anyone left stranded, under the hashtag #sofaforlondon.